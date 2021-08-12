Does The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Still Look Attractive After A 5.45% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.80% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the GEO share is $11.95, that puts it down -48.08 from that peak though still a striking 38.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.96. The company’s market capitalization is $967.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.19 million shares over the past three months.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. GEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) registered a 1.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.80% in intraday trading to $8.07 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by 17.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.49%. The short interest in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 41.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.75, which implies an increase of 36.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.25 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GEO is trading at a discount of -85.87% off the target high and -2.23% off the low.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The GEO Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) shares have gone down -9.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.39% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $561.18 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $556.43 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.60%. While earnings are projected to return -32.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

GEO Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.34%.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

The GEO Group Inc. insiders own 3.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.27%, with the float percentage being 82.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.79 million shares (or 16.99% of all shares), a total value of $161.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.42 million, or about 4.43% of the stock, which is worth about $48.47 million.