Does Teligent Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TLGT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TLGT share is $2.61, that puts it down -493.18 from that peak though still a striking 2.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $42.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TLGT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.64%, and it has moved by -15.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.44%. The short interest in Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, TLGT is trading at a discount of -127.27% off the target high and -127.27% off the low.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.40% this quarter and then jump 92.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.49 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.75 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.59 million and $14.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.80% and then drop by -25.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.37%. While earnings are projected to return -214.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

TLGT Dividends

Teligent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

Teligent Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.42%, with the float percentage being 13.43%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 4.48% of all shares), a total value of $2.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.85 million shares, is of Silverback Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.