Could BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BVXV share is $49.90, that puts it down -1632.64 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $41.73M, and the average trade volume was 768.23K shares over the past three months.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.13% in intraday trading to $2.88 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by 3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 90.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BVXV is trading at a discount of -941.67% off the target high and -941.67% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.40%. While earnings are projected to return 97.00% in 2021.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 29.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.61%, with the float percentage being 2.30%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71111.0 shares (or 0.63% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60803.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF owns about 74890.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13768.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $54796.0.