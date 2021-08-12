Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF): Is It Possible To Be Up 56.77% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.06% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the MCF share is $6.94, that puts it down -99.43 from that peak though still a striking 68.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $722.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MCF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) trade information

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) registered a -3.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.06% in intraday trading to $3.48 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.90%, and it has moved by -16.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.44%. The short interest in Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) is 6.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 30.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MCF is trading at a discount of -43.68% off the target high and -43.68% off the low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.60% this quarter and then jump 103.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.8 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.60%. While earnings are projected to return 59.30% in 2021.

MCF Dividends

Contango Oil & Gas Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 22 and July 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)’s Major holders

Contango Oil & Gas Company insiders own 24.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.73%, with the float percentage being 30.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 4.45% of all shares), a total value of $34.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 million shares, is of Luther King Capital Management’s that is approximately 3.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $6.81 million.