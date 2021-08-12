Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Investing Potential Is $260.02

During the recent session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 4.07 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $260.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.60% or -$18.38. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $429.54, that puts it down -65.19 from that peak though still a striking 20.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $208.00. The company’s market capitalization is $57.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COIN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a -6.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.60% in intraday trading to $260.02 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.93%, and it has moved by 14.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 3.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $367.87, which implies an increase of 29.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.00 and $600.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -130.75% off the target high and 19.24% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 519.50% in 2021.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.58%, with the float percentage being 15.89%.