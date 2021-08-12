Can You Get A Quick Recovery From PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Given A -169.39% drop From High?

During the recent session, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.78% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the MYPS share is $13.20, that puts it down -169.39 from that peak though still a striking -12.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.52. The company’s market capitalization is $793.21M, and the average trade volume was 391.76K shares over the past three months.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) registered a -14.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.78% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.77%, and it has moved by -17.39% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.50, which implies an increase of 60.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MYPS is trading at a discount of -206.12% off the target high and -83.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $72.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.13 million by the end of Sep 2021.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. insiders own 30.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.56%, with the float percentage being 20.84%.