Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Fell -25.43%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$1.57. The 52-week high for the BAM share is $57.83, that puts it down -3.62 from that peak though still a striking 48.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.89. The company’s market capitalization is $89.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $55.81 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.08%, and it has moved by 13.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.71%. The short interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is 27.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.01, which implies an increase of 7.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.62 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, BAM is trading at a discount of -25.43% off the target high and 7.51% off the low.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares have gone up 40.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,908.33% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 274.40% this quarter and then jump 660.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.78 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.71 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14 billion and $16.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.60% and then drop by -64.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.20%. While earnings are projected to return -115.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.43% per annum.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.34%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.16%, with the float percentage being 81.22%. Partners Value Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 906 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 128.76 million shares (or 8.16% of all shares), a total value of $5.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.91 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 21.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $973.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.69 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $755.31 million.