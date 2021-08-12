Boom Or Bust? Where Will MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -50.75% or -$3.81. The 52-week high for the MDVL share is $20.79, that puts it down -461.89 from that peak though still a striking -98.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.35. The company’s market capitalization is $240.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27390.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 67.89K shares over the past three months.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) trade information

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) registered a -50.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -50.75% in intraday trading to $3.70 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.75%, and it has moved by -17.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.39%. The short interest in MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.57 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MedAvail Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) shares have gone down -44.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.53% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.80% this quarter and then jump 80.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 104.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.75 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $329k and $485k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,365.00% and then jump by 1,497.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.90%. While earnings are projected to return 19.30% in 2021.

MDVL Dividends

MedAvail Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)’s Major holders

MedAvail Holdings Inc insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.38%, with the float percentage being 90.38%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 36.05% of all shares), a total value of $164.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd’s that is approximately 11.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $1.63 million.