Boom Or Bust: Where Does ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the ING share is $14.28, that puts it down -5.0 from that peak though still a striking 51.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.63. The company’s market capitalization is $52.16B, and the average trade volume was 4.58 million shares over the past three months.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ING has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

ING Groep N.V. (ING) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $13.60 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.78%, and it has moved by 8.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.90, which implies an increase of 8.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.58 and $17.03 respectively. As a result, ING is trading at a discount of -25.22% off the target high and 22.21% off the low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ING Groep N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares have gone up 45.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.15% against 23.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -48.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.70% per annum.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ING Groep N.V. is 0.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.45%, with the float percentage being 3.45%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 44.18 million shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $584.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.79 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $119.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. owns about 9.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $13.33 million.