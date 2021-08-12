Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) On Wednesday – Up 7.12 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 4.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.78% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $31.04, that puts it down -55.59 from that peak though still a striking 7.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.53. The company’s market capitalization is $36.86B, and the average trade volume was 15.20 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) registered a -1.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.78% in intraday trading to $19.95 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.19%, and it has moved by -3.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.53, which implies an increase of 30.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, GOLD is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and -5.26% off the low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares have gone down -9.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.83% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.70% this quarter and then drop -24.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.06 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.89 billion and $3.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.90% and then drop by -8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.50%. While earnings are projected to return -42.10% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.10% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.67%, with the float percentage being 63.02%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,163 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 88.89 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.19 million shares, is of Flossbach von Storch AG’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 79.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.05 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $468.56 million.