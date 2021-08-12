Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX): Can A Stock That’s Up 105.97% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.17% or -$2.92. The 52-week high for the ATCX share is $15.40, that puts it down -33.22 from that peak though still a striking 57.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $552.85M, and the average trade volume was 255.75K shares over the past three months.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ATCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) registered a -20.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.17% in intraday trading to $11.56 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.56%, and it has moved by 54.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 20.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ATCX is trading at a discount of -29.76% off the target high and -21.11% off the low.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares have gone up 68.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.87% against 19.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 228.60% this quarter and then jump 237.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.47 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.4 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 106.10% in 2021.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. insiders own 16.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.57%, with the float percentage being 39.07%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 6.93% of all shares), a total value of $22.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 5.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $2.97 million.