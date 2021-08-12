Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Have Dropped -2.95% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ALTO share is $11.44, that puts it down -117.08 from that peak though still a striking 39.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.18. The company’s market capitalization is $388.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.94% in intraday trading to $5.27 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.44%, and it has moved by -2.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.57%. The short interest in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 11.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 54.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ALTO is trading at a discount of -203.61% off the target high and -70.78% off the low.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alto Ingredients Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) shares have gone down -34.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 462.50% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $288.09 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $291.04 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.30%. While earnings are projected to return 85.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Alto Ingredients Inc. insiders own 6.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.78%, with the float percentage being 62.72%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.61 million shares (or 6.35% of all shares), a total value of $25.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.36 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 9.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 12.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $13.08 million.