Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY): Is It Possible To Be Up 95.92% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.24% or -$1.66. The 52-week high for the AGFY share is $27.41, that puts it down -9.82 from that peak though still a striking 72.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.81. The company’s market capitalization is $451.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 710.18K shares over the past three months.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGFY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) registered a -6.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.24% in intraday trading to $24.96 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.06%, and it has moved by 61.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.44, which implies an increase of 9.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $42.74 respectively. As a result, AGFY is trading at a discount of -71.23% off the target high and 19.87% off the low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 301.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.92 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.78 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -344.00% in 2021.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders own 22.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.26%, with the float percentage being 11.90%. Calamos Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 1.34% of all shares), a total value of $3.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Perkins Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 million.