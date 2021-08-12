After FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Surges -78.36% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares were 34.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.04% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the FCEL share is $29.44, that puts it down -330.41 from that peak though still a striking 76.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.17 million shares over the past three months.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. FCEL has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) registered a -9.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.04% in intraday trading to $6.84 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.38%, and it has moved by -9.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 155.22%. The short interest in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 44.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.13, which implies an increase of 15.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.20 respectively. As a result, FCEL is trading at a discount of -78.36% off the target high and 56.14% off the low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FuelCell Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares have gone down -74.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.95% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.14 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.86 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

FuelCell Energy Inc. insiders own 4.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.75%, with the float percentage being 39.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 336 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.84 million shares (or 7.39% of all shares), a total value of $343.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $315.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.42 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $66.0 million.