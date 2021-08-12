A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)

During the recent session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares were 2.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LYG share is $2.83, that puts it down -11.86 from that peak though still a striking 53.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $45.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. LYG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $2.53 this Wednesday, 08/11/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.16%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.97%. The short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 3.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.95, which implies an increase of 14.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.34 and $3.45 respectively. As a result, LYG is trading at a discount of -36.36% off the target high and 7.51% off the low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lloyds Banking Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares have gone up 25.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 241.67% against 23.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return -64.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.30% per annum.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.39%, with the float percentage being 1.39%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.29 million shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $95.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.78 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.05 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.59 million market value.