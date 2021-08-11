Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.62 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.82, and it changed around -$1.87 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.98B. Z currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $208.11, offering almost -108.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.39% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Zillow Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended Z as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.67 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.10% year-to-date, but still down -4.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is -12.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that Z is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $217.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 235.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $611.7 million and $656.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 120.80%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.23% of Zillow Group Inc. shares, and 108.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.59%. Zillow Group Inc. stock is held by 723 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.21% of the shares, which is about 36.39 million shares worth $4.72 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.69% or 12.05 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 6.38 million shares worth $748.02 million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $542.69 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.