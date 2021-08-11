Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.59M. YTRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -47.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.86% since then. We note from Yatra Online Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 148.61K.

Yatra Online Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YTRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatra Online Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Instantly YTRA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2000 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.52% year-to-date, but still up 1.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is -7.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YTRA is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Yatra Online Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.36 percent over the past six months and at a 27.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 185.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Yatra Online Inc. to make $10.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 813.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.90%.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 04.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.57% of Yatra Online Inc. shares, and 66.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.81%. Yatra Online Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with MAK Capital One LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.93% of the shares, which is about 11.43 million shares worth $22.07 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 9.26% or 5.32 million shares worth $10.26 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Bick Index Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $1.54 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.