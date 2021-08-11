Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $169.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $146.80, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.46B. XLNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.93, offering almost -5.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $96.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.12% since then. We note from Xilinx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Xilinx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended XLNX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xilinx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) trade information

Instantly XLNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 153.50 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is 8.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XLNX is forecast to be at a low of $136.00 and a high of $169.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) estimates and forecasts

Xilinx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.05 percent over the past six months and at a 20.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $856.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Xilinx Inc. to make $880.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Xilinx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -15.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

XLNX Dividends

Xilinx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.73 per year.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Xilinx Inc. shares, and 83.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.20%. Xilinx Inc. stock is held by 1,145 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.79% of the shares, which is about 26.53 million shares worth $3.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.79% or 21.61 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.92 million shares worth $857.15 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.51 million shares worth around $682.46 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.