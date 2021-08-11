Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.43, and it changed around $0.71 or 12.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.80M. WHLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.21, offering almost -121.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.92% since then. We note from Wilhelmina International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) trade information

Instantly WHLM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.62% year-to-date, but still down -6.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) is 12.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -46.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WHLM is forecast to be at a low of $4.40 and a high of $4.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 31.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.10%.

WHLM Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.65% of Wilhelmina International Inc. shares, and 49.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.60%. Wilhelmina International Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 17380.0 shares worth $90723.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.01% or 303.0 shares worth $1581.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 28508.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 5968.0 shares worth around $31869.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.