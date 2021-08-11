Why Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.65M. RMED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.25, offering almost -214.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.58% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMED as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.42 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.26% year-to-date, but still down -2.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -19.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -666.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -666.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $990k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ra Medical Systems Inc. to make $1.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.60%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.47% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 9.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.01%. Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.72 million.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with 0.12% or 89101.0 shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 38195.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.