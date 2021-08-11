Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.87, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $618.86M. VEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.21, offering almost -9.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.03% since then. We note from Vine Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.53K.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) trade information

Instantly VEI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.48 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.22% year-to-date, but still up 4.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) is -1.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) estimates and forecasts

VEI Dividends

Vine Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Vine Energy Inc. shares, and 99.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.98%. Vine Energy Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.65% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $20.61 million.

Zimmer Partners, LP, with 3.65% or 1.5 million shares worth $20.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $18.89 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $3.36 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.