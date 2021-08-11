The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.96 million shares of the The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.03, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.89B. WEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.46, offering almost -33.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.39% since then. We note from The Wendy’s Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

The Wendy’s Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended WEN as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Wendy’s Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Instantly WEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.73 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.50% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is -3.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WEN is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

The Wendy’s Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.58 percent over the past six months and at a 29.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 33.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $461.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect The Wendy’s Company to make $468.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.90%. The Wendy’s Company earnings are expected to increase by -11.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.54% per year for the next five years.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.83 per year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.23% of The Wendy’s Company shares, and 73.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.28%. The Wendy’s Company stock is held by 434 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 26.63 million shares worth $539.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.70% or 19.27 million shares worth $390.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $102.76 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $113.25 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.