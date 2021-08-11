SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.59, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370.87M. SSSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.69, offering almost -0.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.77% since then. We note from SuRo Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.26K.

SuRo Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SSSS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuRo Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

Instantly SSSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.69 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.61% year-to-date, but still up 24.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is 12.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSSS is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

SuRo Capital Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.29 percent over the past six months and at a 2,075.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SuRo Capital Corp. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $242k and $408k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 147.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.20%.

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 20.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.22. It is important to note, however, that the 20.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.53% of SuRo Capital Corp. shares, and 24.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.36%. SuRo Capital Corp. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Impax Asset Management Group Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $9.49 million.

Bulldog Investors, LLC, with 2.35% or 0.57 million shares worth $7.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Pax World Small Cap Fund and Special Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $9.49 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $6.17 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.