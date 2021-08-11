Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Shares Might Go Up 72.64% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.58, and it changed around -$1.27 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.48B. SQM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.74, offering almost -15.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.44% since then. We note from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SQM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.27 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.70% year-to-date, but still up 11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 6.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.46, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQM is forecast to be at a low of $35.50 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.52 percent over the past six months and at a 41.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $534.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. to make $593.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.00%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -40.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.10% per year for the next five years.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.11 per year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, and 38.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.37%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock is held by 338 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $259.9 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.35% or 5.24 million shares worth $257.04 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $173.15 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $137.48 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.