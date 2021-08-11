Shares Of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Could Show A Loss Of -90.89%

In today’s recent session, 5.92 million shares of the WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.05, and it changed around -$9.24 or -28.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. WW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.13, offering almost -78.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.99% since then. We note from WW International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.29K.

WW International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended WW as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WW International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -28.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.80 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.34% year-to-date, but still up 3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is -4.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WW is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

WW International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.82 percent over the past six months and at a 19.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $337.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect WW International Inc. to make $352.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $333.64 million and $325.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.30%. WW International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -37.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.70% per year for the next five years.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of WW International Inc. shares, and 93.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.39%. WW International Inc. stock is held by 313 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.31% of the shares, which is about 14.82 million shares worth $463.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.36% or 5.81 million shares worth $181.81 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.1 million shares worth $75.89 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $45.15 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.