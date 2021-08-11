Shares Of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Could Show A Loss Of -32.74%

In the last trading session, 4.57 million shares of the ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.03, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.71B. IBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.40, offering almost -1.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.87% since then. We note from ICICI Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

ICICI Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IBN as a Hold, whereas 35 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.40 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 7.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBN is forecast to be at a low of $18.55 and a high of $25.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.39 percent over the past six months and at a 27.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ICICI Bank Limited shares, and 20.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.96%. ICICI Bank Limited stock is held by 534 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 60.57 million shares worth $970.89 million.

Lone Pine Capital, LLC, with 1.25% or 43.16 million shares worth $691.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 18.13 million shares worth $295.59 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund held roughly 13.3 million shares worth around $216.77 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.