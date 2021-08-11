salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM): Decline Of -31.48% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In the last trading session, 4.36 million shares of the salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $243.39, and it changed around -$5.93 or -2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.35B. CRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $284.50, offering almost -16.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $191.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.23% since then. We note from salesforce.com inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

salesforce.com inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CRM as a Hold, whereas 35 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. salesforce.com inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 252.42 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) is 0.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $280.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRM is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $320.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

salesforce.com inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.83 percent over the past six months and at a -22.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect salesforce.com inc. to make $6.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 129.30%. salesforce.com inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.10% per year for the next five years.

CRM Dividends

salesforce.com inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.61% of salesforce.com inc. shares, and 79.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.01%. salesforce.com inc. stock is held by 2,723 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.66% of the shares, which is about 70.91 million shares worth $15.02 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.64% or 70.78 million shares worth $15.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 24.58 million shares worth $5.21 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 18.79 million shares worth around $3.98 billion, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.