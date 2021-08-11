Risk-Taking Investors May Find Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.52 million shares of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.45, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.09B. DNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.55, offering almost -60.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.95% since then. We note from Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DNB as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Instantly DNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.05 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.78% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is -13.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNB is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.11 percent over the past six months and at a 11.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $522.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. to make $544.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $420.6 million and $442.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.97% per year for the next five years.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.31% of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, and 55.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.47%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.74% of the shares, which is about 76.55 million shares worth $1.82 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 4.53% or 19.56 million shares worth $465.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 21.75 million shares worth $517.88 million, making up 5.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $119.05 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.