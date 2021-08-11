Risk-Taking Investors May Find Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.19 or -12.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.97M. CATB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -527.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.76% since then. We note from Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CATB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Instantly CATB has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5996 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.98% year-to-date, but still down -9.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is -30.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CATB is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -337.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -264.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.30 percent over the past six months and at a -210.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.50%.

CATB Dividends

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.02% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 31.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.82%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.22% of the shares, which is about 2.48 million shares worth $7.16 million.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, with 1.68% or 1.29 million shares worth $3.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $0.97 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.