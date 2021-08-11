Risk-Takers Will Like Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH).

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.27M. HOTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -173.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.78% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 944.95K.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.41% year-to-date, but still down -12.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is -14.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOTH is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -681.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -681.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.30 percent over the past six months and at a -41.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.48% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 14.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.47%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $4.47 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.93% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 85435.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 21942.0 shares worth around $31815.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.