Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.69, and it changed around $1.98 or 6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.42B. PACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.91, offering almost 5.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.6% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.60K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PACK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.49 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 128.35% year-to-date, but still up 18.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is 16.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.60, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACK is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 137.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ranpak Holdings Corp. to make $87.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.50%.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.86% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares, and 77.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.93%. Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock is held by 151 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 41.10% of the shares, which is about 29.98 million shares worth $601.34 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 5.04% or 3.68 million shares worth $73.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $41.92 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $25.95 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.