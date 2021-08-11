Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA).

In the last trading session, 3.61 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.75, and it changed around $0.44 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.83B. UA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -0.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.95% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended UA as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.16 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.17% year-to-date, but still up 13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 15.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $707.64 million and $1.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 192.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.80% per year for the next five years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.38% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 77.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.57%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 539 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 23.53 million shares worth $434.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.98% or 21.0 million shares worth $387.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 6.68 million shares worth $133.06 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $120.33 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.