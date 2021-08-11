Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP).

In the last trading session, 5.0 million shares of the CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.62, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.31B. CNP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.92, offering almost -1.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.13% since then. We note from CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CNP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Instantly CNP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.92 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.01% year-to-date, but still up 2.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is 5.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNP is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

CenterPoint Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.09 percent over the past six months and at a 5.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CenterPoint Energy Inc. to make $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -229.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.60% per year for the next five years.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.06 per year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, and 93.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.48%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock is held by 773 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 66.0 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 44.65 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 31.83 million shares worth $721.04 million, making up 5.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.34 million shares worth around $347.42 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.