It’s Easy To Bet On Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.23, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.97B. LAUR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -3.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.59% since then. We note from Laureate Education Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.55K.

Laureate Education Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAUR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Laureate Education Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) trade information

Instantly LAUR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.66 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.22% year-to-date, but still up 1.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is 3.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAUR is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) estimates and forecasts

Laureate Education Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.29 percent over the past six months and at a 45.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 108.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $313.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Laureate Education Inc. to make $219.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $786.42 million and $243.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%. Laureate Education Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -122.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LAUR Dividends

Laureate Education Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Laureate Education Inc. shares, and 99.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.10%. Laureate Education Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.67% of the shares, which is about 15.49 million shares worth $210.51 million.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc., with 7.82% or 9.56 million shares worth $129.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy High Income Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5.11 million shares worth $74.37 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held roughly 3.46 million shares worth around $47.61 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.