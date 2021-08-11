Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.63 million shares of the Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.27, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.45B. ISBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.71, offering almost -10.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.77% since then. We note from Investors Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Investors Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ISBC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Investors Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) trade information

Instantly ISBC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.50 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.13% year-to-date, but still up 2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) is 4.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISBC is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) estimates and forecasts

Investors Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.10 percent over the past six months and at a 32.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc. to make $193.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.99 million and $182.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Investors Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.38% per year for the next five years.

ISBC Dividends

Investors Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.26 per year.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.52% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares, and 75.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.89%. Investors Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 351 institutions, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 23.5 million shares worth $248.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.35% or 20.68 million shares worth $218.38 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 18.73 million shares worth $215.54 million, making up 7.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 11.83 million shares worth around $173.78 million, which represents about 4.78% of the total shares outstanding.