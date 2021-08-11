Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.19, and it changed around $0.54 or 4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $585.24M. IEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.13, offering almost -82.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.8% since then. We note from Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 625.52K.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IEA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Instantly IEA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.39 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.40% year-to-date, but still up 8.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 8.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IEA is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.62 percent over the past six months and at a 477.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 122.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $491.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. to make $585.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.69% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, and 68.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.45%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.40% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $42.13 million.

Covalis Capital LLP, with 7.37% or 1.83 million shares worth $29.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Royce Value Trust, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $26.98 million, making up 9.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Value Trust, Inc. held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $9.78 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.