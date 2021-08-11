Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.78, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.51B. INFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.93, offering almost -0.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.44% since then. We note from Infosys Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 million.

Infosys Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended INFY as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Infosys Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Instantly INFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.08 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.40% year-to-date, but still down -0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 8.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFY is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $28.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Infosys Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.14 percent over the past six months and at a 13.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Infosys Limited to make $3.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. Infosys Limited earnings are expected to increase by 17.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.52 per year.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Infosys Limited shares, and 18.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.07%. Infosys Limited stock is held by 660 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 54.34 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.27% or 54.08 million shares worth $1.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 12.94 million shares worth $218.43 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.17 million shares worth around $155.38 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.