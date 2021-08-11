iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.78, and it changed around $0.88 or 4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70B. IHRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.24, offering almost -29.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.98% since then. We note from iHeartMedia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

iHeartMedia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IHRT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Instantly IHRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.62 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.80% year-to-date, but still down -14.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is -16.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IHRT is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

iHeartMedia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.25 percent over the past six months and at a 91.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 159.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $801.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect iHeartMedia Inc. to make $885.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $487.65 million and $720.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.50%.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.07% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares, and 88.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.34%. iHeartMedia Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 38.52% of the shares, which is about 21.91 million shares worth $397.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.64% or 7.76 million shares worth $140.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $36.55 million, making up 4.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $34.19 million, which represents about 4.63% of the total shares outstanding.