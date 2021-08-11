If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.65, and it changed around $2.21 or 7.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.87B. MCFE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.83, offering almost -7.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.71% since then. We note from McAfee Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 869.68K.

McAfee Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MCFE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. McAfee Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

Instantly MCFE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.83 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.40% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) is 0.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.58, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCFE is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $34.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

McAfee Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.17 percent over the past six months and at a -3.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $433.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect McAfee Corp. to make $442.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.20%.

McAfee Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -33.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.54% per year for the next five years.

MCFE Dividends

McAfee Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of McAfee Corp. shares, and 97.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.46%. McAfee Corp. stock is held by 173 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 40.28% of the shares, which is about 66.59 million shares worth $1.51 billion.

Thoma Bravo, LP, with 11.40% or 18.85 million shares worth $428.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $91.2 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $70.54 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.