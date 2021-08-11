Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s (PEAK): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 5.1 million shares of the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.37, and it changed around -$0.77 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.59B. PEAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.69, offering almost -6.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.88% since then. We note from Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PEAK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Instantly PEAK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.44 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is 1.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PEAK is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Healthpeak Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.22 percent over the past six months and at a -3.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 183.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Healthpeak Properties Inc. to make $470.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $591.63 million and $597.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.00%. Healthpeak Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -17.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.70% per year for the next five years.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.31 per year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, and 98.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.34%. Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is held by 878 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.77% of the shares, which is about 85.0 million shares worth $2.7 billion.

Cohen & Steers Inc., with 13.01% or 70.12 million shares worth $2.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 24.34 million shares worth $835.9 million, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.2 million shares worth around $482.31 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.