Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 7.81 million shares of the Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.92, and it changed around $0.42 or 9.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.55M. GTIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.32, offering almost -28.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.64% since then. We note from Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.75K.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GTIM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Good Times Restaurants Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) trade information

Instantly GTIM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.79 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.89% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) is 12.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTIM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Good Times Restaurants Inc. to make $24.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.18%. Good Times Restaurants Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -169.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

GTIM Dividends

Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.28% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares, and 11.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.33%. Good Times Restaurants Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.95% of the shares, which is about 0.63 million shares worth $2.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.64% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.4 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.