Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

In the last trading session, 6.01 million shares of the Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.93, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. SAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.77, offering almost -57.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.92% since then. We note from Spirit Airlines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SAVE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.94 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.47 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.05% year-to-date, but still down -3.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is -11.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVE is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Spirit Airlines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.26 percent over the past six months and at a 73.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Spirit Airlines Inc. to make $939.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 639.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.00%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and November 01.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, and 64.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.44%. Spirit Airlines Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 8.36 million shares worth $204.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.51% or 7.35 million shares worth $179.67 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4.6 million shares worth $112.5 million, making up 4.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Airline ETF held roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $161.24 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.