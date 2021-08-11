Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.78, and it changed around -$1.48 or -8.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. DNMR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.30, offering almost -320.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.21% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.88 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.58% year-to-date, but still up 5.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is -30.77% up in the 30-day period.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Danimer Scientific Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.89 percent over the past six months and at a 72.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 36.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Danimer Scientific Inc. to make $25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Smallcap World Fund, with 1.11% or 0.98 million shares worth $36.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.