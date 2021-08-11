Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

In the last trading session, 3.67 million shares of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $173.77, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.98B. JNJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.59, offering almost -0.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $133.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.09% since then. We note from Johnson & Johnson’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.33 million.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Instantly JNJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 174.59 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is 2.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Johnson & Johnson share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.51 percent over the past six months and at a 20.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to make $22.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.30%. Johnson & Johnson earnings are expected to increase by -4.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.89% per year for the next five years.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.61 per year.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson shares, and 69.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.08%. Johnson & Johnson stock is held by 4,181 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 229.73 million shares worth $37.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.20% or 189.69 million shares worth $31.18 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 74.11 million shares worth $12.18 billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 53.83 million shares worth around $8.85 billion, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.