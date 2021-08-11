Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.10, and it changed around -$0.41 or -9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.97M. EXTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.05, offering almost -47.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.44% since then. We note from Exterran Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 547.79K.

Exterran Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EXTN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exterran Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Instantly EXTN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.56 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.24% year-to-date, but still down -7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is -13.50% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXTN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Exterran Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.51 percent over the past six months and at a -9.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Exterran Corporation to make $176.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.60%.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 05.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.67% of Exterran Corporation shares, and 74.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.38%. Exterran Corporation stock is held by 121 institutions, with Chai Trust Co LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 7.16 million shares worth $24.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.01% or 2.33 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $2.38 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $2.08 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.