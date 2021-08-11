Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY)

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) have been traded, and its beta is 3.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.23, and it changed around $9.16 or 53.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.24M. ACY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.04, offering almost -45.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 94.28% since then. We note from AeroCentury Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 387.37K.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

Instantly ACY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 53.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.35 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.79% year-to-date, but still down -6.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) is 45.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -169.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACY is forecast to be at a low of $9.75 and a high of $9.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 62.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect AeroCentury Corp. to make $7.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.4 million and $7.15 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.60%.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.60% of AeroCentury Corp. shares, and 4.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.28%. AeroCentury Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 31000.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.12% or 17312.0 shares worth $61457.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 20900.0 shares worth $74195.0, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17925.0 shares worth around $63633.0, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.