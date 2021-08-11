Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL)

In today’s recent session, 3.03 million shares of the Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around $0.37 or 4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.77M. ACHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.95, offering almost -138.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.36% since then. We note from Achilles Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.25K.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Instantly ACHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.40 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.32% year-to-date, but still up 26.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) is 5.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.45 day(s).

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Achilles Therapeutics plc shares, and 46.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.62%. Achilles Therapeutics plc stock is held by 41 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 26.58% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $42.89 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 23.13% or 2.26 million shares worth $37.33 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.22 million shares worth $3.47 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares.