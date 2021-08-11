Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.55, and it changed around $0.28 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $569.10M. EVC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.28, offering almost 3.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.44% since then. We note from Entravision Communications Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.10K.

Entravision Communications Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Instantly EVC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.65 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 164.36% year-to-date, but still up 23.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is 9.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVC is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Entravision Communications Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 109.51 percent over the past six months and at a -13.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Entravision Communications Corporation to make $170.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.70%.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.03 per year.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.83% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares, and 77.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.12%. Entravision Communications Corporation stock is held by 141 institutions, with American Century Companies, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.90% of the shares, which is about 10.29 million shares worth $41.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.17% or 6.19 million shares worth $25.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.18 million shares worth $33.03 million, making up 13.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $5.63 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.