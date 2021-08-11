Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 27.04 million shares of the Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.20, and it changed around $1.61 or 44.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.50M. DYAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.05, offering almost -74.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.42% since then. We note from Dyadic International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Dyadic International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DYAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dyadic International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) trade information

Instantly DYAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.85 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -7.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.27% year-to-date, but still up 7.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) is -0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DYAI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dyadic International Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.33 million and $416k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.40%.

DYAI Dividends

Dyadic International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.83% of Dyadic International Inc. shares, and 25.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.27%. Dyadic International Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $7.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.61% or 1.23 million shares worth $6.76 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $1.36 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.