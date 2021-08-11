Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Share Price Might Move Up By 62.40%

In the last trading session, 4.71 million shares of the Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.35, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.72B. DBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -2.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.41% since then. We note from Dropbox Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

Dropbox Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DBX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dropbox Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Instantly DBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.00 on Tuesday, 08/10/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.79% year-to-date, but still up 2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is 5.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBX is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Dropbox Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.95 percent over the past six months and at a 48.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $524.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Dropbox Inc. to make $537.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $465.29 million and $483.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%. Dropbox Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -383.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.80% per year for the next five years.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of Dropbox Inc. shares, and 88.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.77%. Dropbox Inc. stock is held by 623 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 31.45 million shares worth $838.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.16% or 16.42 million shares worth $437.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.87 million shares worth $236.55 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 8.08 million shares worth around $182.13 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.